Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Says Instagram Censored Her Post About Living Under Soviet Union’s Iron Fist Of Censorship

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova said Instagram censored her post about living under the Soviet Union’s iron fist of censorship Tuesday.

“My last post in which I posted these two photos labeled ‘reality’ and ‘propaganda’ just got taken down by Instagram,” the 56-year-old, former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned her post on social media.

“I went on to talk about what it was like to live under Soviet rule as a child,” she added, “and being indoctrinated to believe the Soviets were our best friends, and had ‘saved us’ from oppression. … When the former Czechoslovakia just started to stand on their own.” (RELATED: ‘No To War’: Russian Celebrities Turning On Putin)

“What was so offensive about my post that it got taken down?” Porizkova continued. “I was speaking about CENSORSHIP with no offensive language used, and I got censored!”

The supermodel’s social media account is filled with support for Ukraine following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion on Feb. 24 into the sovereign nation. (RELATED: Joy Behar Laments How War In Europe Has Interrupted Her Travel Plans)

One of her posts thanked Poland “for being the first to boycott Russia in the FIFA games.”

“I’m so proud of my two beloved homelands, Czechia and Sweden, who are both also boycotting Russia in the FIFA games,” Porizkova wrote. “While it can’t stop a war, consciousness is being raised, people are speaking out and doing what THEY can.”

“For those of you who read the brief history of my family, this is yet another echo of our past,” she added. “One of the events that happened in 1972-73 was that Sweden was to play the Czechs in the ice hockey world finals, and refused unless the Soviet occupied Czechoslovakia released my mother and my brother and I. I am not sure what led to the ultimate decision of Czechoslovakian government to release us, but they did in 1973.”

In an earlier post, the model talked about what happened in 1968 when the “former Soviet Union invaded” her home country of Czechoslovakia.

“My parents fled on a motorcycle, leaving the three year old me behind – knowing they might not make it out alive,” Porizkova captioned her post. “They got lucky. But I didn’t see my parents again until my mother came back three years later in an attempt to kidnap me- the only way they could get me back.”

“She got caught and imprisoned,” she added. “She was also seven months pregnant with my baby brother. She was given amnesty, and was put in house arrest for the following three years, until we were dismissed from our native land and told to never come back. This was in large part thanks to the people of Sweden, who campaigned to let us out. I was nine when we left Czechoslovakia for Sweden. I hadn’t seen my dad for six years.”

Porizkova said her family were the “fortunate ones,” and closed out her post saying, “We stand with Ukraine.”