Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Says Her ‘Boob Job’ Was Terrible, Looked Like ‘Two Balloons’

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly had a bad breast augmentation surgery experience.

Ever since Matthew and the Rams won the Super Bowl, the Staffords have been in the news a bunch, and she's now opened up about the time she went under the knife for her chest.

It didn’t go well!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)

“It was the worst boob job you have ever seen. It was two balloons on my chest. It was so, so bad,” She explained during a recent episode of her podcast.

She also appeared frustrated about the fact some people thought her NFL star husband paid for it. He did not! She paid for it herself! You can watch her break the situation down below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Morning After (@themorningafter.kellystafford)

Kelly Stafford is truly taking the country by storm. Ever since she bought a bunch of tickets for Rams fans to attend a playoff game, it seems like she’s been on fire.

The Rams won the Super Bowl, she celebrated in epic fashion with her husband and she’s now opening about her botched “boob job.”

This is the kind of honesty you can’t pay for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)

As a Lions fan, I couldn’t be happier to see Kelly and Matthew both crushing it, even if that means she has to talk about a botched surgery on her chest.

You never want to see that happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)

Luckily, she’s killing life these days and I hope she and her husband keep it up for a very long time.