REPORT: Texas A&M Receiver Demond Demas Arrested After Alleged Altercation With His Girlfriend

Texas A&M receiver Demond Demas is reportedly in serious trouble with the law.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the receiver for the Aggies was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of assault family violence after an alleged incident this past weekend with his girlfriend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The probable cause statement reads in part as follows, according to the same report:

Reported that the defendant pushed her head into the wall. Then she bit him on the shoulder. (She) reported that the defendant then grabbed her and threw her from off of the bed onto the floor, which caused her top front teeth to go through her bottom lip. The injury caused bleeding, loose teeth, swelling and a hole to the bottom of the lip. (She) stated that she and the defendant had been in an intimate dating relationship for a year.

Furthermore, Demas allegedly “admitted to initiating the verbal altercation,” which later allegedly turned physical.

The talented receiver has been suspended from the university and is not currently with the football team.

However, Demas is maintaining that this was nothing more than a “misunderstanding.” His lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is a very famous attorney in Texas, said in a statement, “We learned that there was a warrant out for the arrest of Demond Demas (Tuesday). Upon learning of such, Demond insisted upon turning himself which he quickly did. Demond has been accused of a misdemeanor and has now been released on a minimal bond. We look forward to demonstrating that this is all an unfortunate misunderstanding.”

As always, Demas has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, these are very serious allegations, and the fact Demas is reportedly suspended from school is a pretty good sign that he won’t be back on a football field in the near future.

Virtually no coaches in the country want to deal with the PR nightmare of having a guy on the team with allegations like these hanging over his head.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it appropriately.