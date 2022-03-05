Editorial

NASCAR Legend Richard Childress Is Sending A Million Rounds Of Ammo To Ukraine

NASCAR legend Richard Childress is hellbent on helping the people of Ukraine.

All eyes are on Ukraine as the nation attempts to repel a Russian invasion being carried out by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Well, help is on the way thanks to Childress.

According to Jenna Fryer, the former racer and current team owner told reporters in a recent call that he’s sending a million rounds of ammo through Ammo Inc. to Ukraine.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the situation in Ukraine is a great reminder of why the Second Amendment is so important in America.

“This should be a wakeup call to everyone why we need to protect our Second Amendment, because this is the true reason that we have firearms today,” he explained.

Clearly, people are standing with Ukraine during this incredibly difficult and tragic time. Putin is trying to roll the country and people are doing everything they can to resist.

Now, Childress is making sure the people of Ukraine have ammo to shoot at the Russian invaders. It’s just an insane situation all the way around, and his contribution is proof of that fact.

Let’s all hope the Ukrainians are able to hold out for as long as possible!