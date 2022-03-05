NASCAR Legend Richard Childress Is Sending A Million Rounds Of Ammo To Ukraine

NASCAR legend Richard Childress is hellbent on helping the people of Ukraine.

All eyes are on Ukraine as the nation attempts to repel a Russian invasion being carried out by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Well, help is on the way thanks to Childress.

The Ukrainians are putting up an incredibly spirited defense against the Russian invasion, and we should all applaud their resolve. When your homeland is invaded, you should 100% turn the streets into Red Dawn. pic.twitter.com/OrOkx2WowO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 3, 2022

According to Jenna Fryer, the former racer and current team owner told reporters in a recent call that he’s sending a million rounds of ammo through Ammo Inc. to Ukraine.

#NASCAR: Richard Childress in a call with reporters now says he was inspired by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy when he said “he didn’t want to leave, he just needed ammunition.” So Childress called Ammo Inc. and they are sending a million rounds over the next 2 days. — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) March 2, 2022

Furthermore, he pointed out that the situation in Ukraine is a great reminder of why the Second Amendment is so important in America.

“This should be a wakeup call to everyone why we need to protect our Second Amendment, because this is the true reason that we have firearms today,” he explained.

Childress cont: “Not only for hunting and shooting, but for self-protection and things like this. No one wants to come and take on America’s 82 million gun owners.” — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) March 2, 2022

Clearly, people are standing with Ukraine during this incredibly difficult and tragic time. Putin is trying to roll the country and people are doing everything they can to resist.

Now, Childress is making sure the people of Ukraine have ammo to shoot at the Russian invaders. It’s just an insane situation all the way around, and his contribution is proof of that fact.

Let’s all hope the Ukrainians are able to hold out for as long as possible!