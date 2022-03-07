Robert Kraft Is Engaged To His Girlfriend Dana Blumberg, According To Tommy Hilfiger

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has apparently made a huge life decision.

According to Page Six, Tommy Hilfiger revealed during the amfAR Palm Beach 2022 gala that Kraft is engaged to his girlfriend Dana Blumberg. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Tommy Hilfiger was the honoree and Robert and Dana were both chairs of the event for Tommy. [Hilfiger] said his ‘good friend Bob Kraft got engaged to Dr. Dana Blumberg’ at the event on stage, speaking to the whole audience,” a source explained to Page Six, and she was also apparently wearing a big ring.

The two have been dating for the past several years.

As a big pro-family guy, you’ll never see me knock a guy for getting engaged, and after Kraft lost his wife Myra in 2011, it’s great to see him taking another big leap in life.

Nothing moves the needle like getting engaged and married. That’s just a fact.

In terms of great winners, there aren’t too many better than Kraft. The man has won six Super Bowl rings since he bought the New England Patriots.

Now, he’s engaged to his girlfriend of several years and ready to take another big step forward in life. It really doesn’t get much better at all.

Props to Kraft and Blumberg for getting engaged!