‘I Was Embarrassed’: Democratic Strategist Calls Kamala Harris’ Performance In Europe ‘Tragic’

Democratic strategist Doug Schoen said early Sunday that he “was embarrassed” by Vice President Kamala Harris’ performance at the joint press conferences in Poland and Romania.

“I was embarrassed. This is not a Democrat and Republican issue, this is an issue of transcended foreign policy needs and concerns of the United States,” Schoen said. “She came up not only short but the laugh through the failure to unequivocally say ‘we will do anything we can for the Ukrainian people to provide as much support as possible’ sadly means that I have to agree with Monica. I wish I could disagree, but as a Democrat and an American first, I think this was tragic and very, very, very sad.”

Former Assistant Secretary to the Treasury Monica Crowley said Harris’ behavior was “astonishing” and she seemingly was in a “state of a perpetual breakdown.” Crowley said the vice president’s involvement in diplomatic matters is “catastrophic for our nation and our allies.”

Harris laughed at a question regarding how the U.S. plans to aid the influx of Ukrainian refugees entering neighboring countries at the Polish press conference Thursday. She then responded “a friend in need is a friend indeed” before bursting into laughter again. (RELATED: ‘A Polish Joke’: Gutfeld Rips Harris’ Performance At The Polish Press Conference)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s former spokeswoman Iuliia Mendel said “it would be a tragedy” if Harris was ever elected president in a since-deleted tweet Thursday. She then told CNN’s Alex Marquardt Friday that the vice president’s laugh was “inappropriate” and “a very bad experience” for Ukrainians to witness.

At the Friday Romanian conference, Harris dodged a question on rising inflation and gas prices in the U.S., answering with a long statement about the Black Sea, the maternity hospital bombed in Mariupol, and the need to assist European allies.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich ripped the “lack of seriousness” of President Joe Biden’s administration for sending Harris on the diplomatic trip, saying she is “shallow” and “doesn’t know anything” during a Wednesday appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”