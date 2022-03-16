REPORT: Tom Brady Planned On Running The Miami Dolphins Before Brian Flores Sued The NFL

Tom Brady reportedly planned on joining the front office of the Dolphins after retiring.

Brady briefly retired from the Buccaneers before shocking the NFL and returning to the league for his 23rd season of action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it turns out former Miami coach Brian Flores suing the NFL for alleged racial discrimination might have changed everything.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin said the following during an appearance on “Merloni & Fauria” when talking about Brady, according to Audacy.com:

There was the Mike Florio report that Brady and [former New Orleans Saints coach] Sean Payton were planning to team up in Miami. I know that’s true because I heard it independently, and I know I heard it from a different source than Mike Florio heard it. So that to me is the key. So Brady announces his retirement on the morning of February 1, a Tuesday. What happens that same day? Brian Flores files his lawsuit against the Miami Dolphins. Throws a wrench in the entire plan…Brady was gonna go run the Dolphins, and then Brian Flores files his lawsuit and throws a wrench in the entire thing. Now all of a sudden you’re worried about cell phones and discovery and all this stuff, so Brady, they scrap those plans. So now Brady’s looking at it, ‘Well, what am I gonna do? Sit around on my couch for a year? No, I might as well go play football.’

I have no idea if this report is true, but the timeline certainly matches up at a minimum. It also might explain why Brady ultimately decided to return to the game.

If he was truly planning on running the Dolphins but Flores’ lawsuit threw “a wrench in the entire thing,” it explains why he decided to throw on his pads for one last run.

On the flip side, can you imagine if Brady was running an NFL team. It would be the biggest story in the league. If he was responsible for making decisions and Sean Payton was coaching, people would lose their minds.

We’d need cameras on the duo 24/7. Unfortunately, it sounds like we might never find out, or we’re at least delayed a year.

Life in the NFL is very unpredictable and this report is the latest proof of that fact.