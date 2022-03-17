REPORT: The Jets Re-Sign Joe Flacco On A One-Year Deal

Joe Flacco is staying with the New York Jets.

According to Adam Schefter, the veteran quarterback has decided to re-sign with the Jets on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, plus incentives.

Jets are giving QB Joe Flacco a one-year, $3.5 million deal, plus incentives, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Flacco’s best days are clearly behind him, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a lot of value for the Jets.

Zach Wilson is locked in as the starting quarterback, but given some struggles and health issues during his rookie campaign, it’s smart to keep a veteran on the bench behind him.

Hopefully, the Jets never even need to call on Flacco. If they do, things have gone wrong and that’s putting it lightly.

However, it’s better to have Flacco on the bench ready to roll and not need him than need a great backup QB and not have one.

Also, he’s been in the league more than long enough to help mentor Wilson about what it takes to be a success in the NFL.

Joe Flacco returns to the Jets for what will be his 15th NFL season. The only active players from the first round of that 2008 draft: Flacco, Matt Ryan and Duane Brown. https://t.co/JpsylbI5h8 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 16, 2022

While it might not be the craziest signing in the NFL, it’s one that’s still important for the Jets.