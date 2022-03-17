Editorial

REPORT: The Jets Re-Sign Joe Flacco On A One-Year Deal

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 14: Mike White #5 and Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets look on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on November 14, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Joe Flacco is staying with the New York Jets.

According to Adam Schefter, the veteran quarterback has decided to re-sign with the Jets on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, plus incentives. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Flacco’s best days are clearly behind him, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a lot of value for the Jets.

Zach Wilson is locked in as the starting quarterback, but given some struggles and health issues during his rookie campaign, it’s smart to keep a veteran on the bench behind him.

Hopefully, the Jets never even need to call on Flacco. If they do, things have gone wrong and that’s putting it lightly.

However, it’s better to have Flacco on the bench ready to roll and not need him than need a great backup QB and not have one.

Also, he’s been in the league more than long enough to help mentor Wilson about what it takes to be a success in the NFL.

While it might not be the craziest signing in the NFL, it’s one that’s still important for the Jets.