Editorial

Rex Chapman Claims Pete Gillen Is Dead In Embarrassing TV Moment

Rex Chapman (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/burackbobby_/status/1505333070991343617)

Rex Chapman (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/burackbobby_/status/1505333070991343617)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Rex Chapman made a very embarrassing mistake during his March Madness coverage.

The former NBA player is working the NCAA Tournament’s TV coverage and during his analyses, he claimed former coach Pete Gillen was dead. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s just one major problem. Pete Gillen is very much alive.

If you’re going to claim someone is dead, you better be damn sure they’re actually dead. Otherwise, you’re going to look like an absolute moron.

To put it as simply as possible, that’s what Chapman looked like after making this mistake, which he later acknowledged on Twitter.

Seriously, how do you make this mistake? How do you go on TV and claim someone is dead when they are very much alive.

Furthermore, why did he even think Pete was dead?

Do better, Rex. Do much better!