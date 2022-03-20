Rex Chapman Claims Pete Gillen Is Dead In Embarrassing TV Moment

Rex Chapman made a very embarrassing mistake during his March Madness coverage.

The former NBA player is working the NCAA Tournament’s TV coverage and during his analyses, he claimed former coach Pete Gillen was dead. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s just one major problem. Pete Gillen is very much alive.

Here’s CNN’s Rex Chapman on CBS talking about Pete Gillen’s death. Uhm, Pete Gillen is alive and works for CBS.

pic.twitter.com/UZvHsnSMrn — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 19, 2022

If you’re going to claim someone is dead, you better be damn sure they’re actually dead. Otherwise, you’re going to look like an absolute moron.

To put it as simply as possible, that’s what Chapman looked like after making this mistake, which he later acknowledged on Twitter.

It’s a great day! Pete’s alive.😂 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 20, 2022

Seriously, how do you make this mistake? How do you go on TV and claim someone is dead when they are very much alive.

Furthermore, why did he even think Pete was dead?

How anyone at CNN thought Rex Chapman is a talent is telling. This moron is talking about the late Providence basketball coach Pete Gillen. One problem: Gillen is quite alive. There are multiple other examples of Rex being impossibly uniformed, by the way. pic.twitter.com/le9wABWYVY — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 20, 2022

Do better, Rex. Do much better!