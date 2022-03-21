Jonah Hill Is Selling A Massive Condo For $11 Million

Hollywood star Jonah Hill is trying to offload a massive condo.

According to the Robb Report, the “Superbad” star is selling his New York City for the asking price of $11 million, and the specs on the four-bedroom home are crazy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The real estate listing states the following in part:

Natural light bursts into a sprawling 22’ x 34’ great room, which allows for multiple seating areas, through four oversized windows. Generously sized separate living and dining spaces are easily carved from this impressive room. A custom-made projector and screen provide movie theater quality entertainment from the comfort of your living room. A large adjacent chef’s kitchen is appointed with top-of-the-line appliances, Calacatta marble countertops and slab stone island with marble waterfall. … The entire home has been outfitted with state-of-the-art audio/video in-wall and invisible speakers, all controlled by a Crestron system linked to a tablet or phone for convenience. Automatic shades are installed in each room.

So, if you have $11 million burning a hole in your pocket and are looking to land a pretty great bachelor pad in New York City, Jonah Hill might have the place for you!

Now, it’s only a little north of 3,200 square feet, which means it’s definitely not a mansion. However, we all know space is often limited in big cities and this place is still pretty awesome.

As you all know, I’m a sucker for great real estate and selling a condo for $11 million is next level. I understand spending that kind of cash on a mansion, but we’re talking about a condo here.

Granted, it does look like one of the coolest condos I’ve ever seen. Even with how cool it is, it’s a bit hard to wrap your head around spending $11 million and not even getting a house.

