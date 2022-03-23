Watch The Sinister Trailer For ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’

“Where the Crawdads Sing” looks like it’s going to be a very dark film.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the trailer is an accurate indication of things to come, fans are in for a very sinister time. Give it a watch below.

Now, I know this movie is based on a book of the same name, but I know literally nothing about the novel. I don’t know a single thing about it, and that’s okay.

What I do know is that the trailer is very intriguing. Whenever you have a great mystery involving murder and mysterious character with a past shrouded in secrecy, you pretty much have me hook, line and sinker.

Just go ahead and take the money out of my wallet right now!

Plus, we all know that I’m a sucker for mysteries, especially dark ones. That’s why I’m such a huge “Westworld” and “True Detective” fan.

While I have no idea if “Where the Crawdads Sing” will live up to that level of excellence, it certainly looks great.

You can catch “Where the Crawdads Sing” starting July 15!