REPORT: Conor McGregor Arrested For Driving Violations In Ireland

Conor McGregor reportedly was arrested in Ireland for driving violations.

According to the Irish Independent, the UFC legend was "arrested for dangerous driving" in Ireland while driving his Bentley Continental GT.

TMZ reported that McGregor was given tests for alcohol and drugs, and he passed both. After passing the tests, he was released to go on his way, and he’s expected to get his car back at some point in the near future. The Irish Independent also reported that McGregor is expected to be in court in April.

More legal trouble for Conor McGregor … the UFC superstar was reportedly arrested on Tuesday in Ireland for driving dangerously. https://t.co/JibCH83cjH — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 23, 2022

All things considered this seems like a pretty minor situation. I’m not overly familiar with the laws in Ireland, but it doesn’t sound like McGregor allegedly did anything too crazy.

Having said that, it is just another incident outside of the octagon that McGregor has to deal with. We all know he’s had multiple run-ins with the law.

This is by far and away the most minor, but that doesn’t mean it’s still not a distraction.

Conor McGregor was arrested Tuesday, his team confirmed with @marc_raimondi The Irish Independent was first to report. McGregor’s spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN he “was driving to the gym when he was stopped by [Irish police] for alleged road traffic violations.” pic.twitter.com/D0O7yrhtAC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 23, 2022

McGregor is doing his best to bounce back from an injury suffered in his last fight and he’s trying to return to the top of the UFC.

In order to do that, he needs as few distractions as possible. This is just another one for him to deal with.

Hopefully, he can put it behind him and move ahead as quickly as possible.