REPORT: Jon Gruden Sells His Las Vegas Mansion For More Than $7 Million

Jon Gruden has reportedly offloaded his mansion in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, the former head coach of the Raiders sold his palace for $7,025,000, which is a fat stack of cash! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Gruden left the Raiders after his emails, some of which contained offensive language, were mysteriously leaked to the media. We’re still waiting to hear from Roger Goodell how that happened to occur.

While a lot of specs aren’t out about the estate, what little we do know is pretty damn impressive. The mansion was nearly 9,000 square feet, had five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a fancy wine cellar. To put it as simply as possible, Gruden was living in style before he was pushed out by the Raiders.

While he’s not in the NFL anymore and will probably never coach again, at least he has a new stack of money sitting in his bank account.

It’s hard to be too upset when more than seven million hits your checking account!

This sale also goes to show what kind of life NFL coaches live. They get paid massive amounts of money and live in estates fit for third world dictators.

Life sure is nice when you’re paid to coach football on Sundays in America!

Hopefully, he doesn’t spend all the money in one place!