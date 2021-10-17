The NFL Wants Fans To Believe That Out Of 650,000 Emails, Only Jon Gruden’s Were Offensive

The NFL wants fans to believe Jon Gruden was the only person to be caught using offensive language over email.

Gruden resigned as the head coach of the Raiders after emails containing offensive language about Roger Goodell, Joe Biden, DeMaurice Smith, homosexuals and others were leaked to the media.

The emails were part of 650,000 emails analyzed by the NFL.

According to The Associated Press, the NFL has determined that out of the 650,000 emails, only Gruden’s were bad and no other league leadership or coaches have been caught up in the web.

“The NFL did not identify any problems anywhere near what you saw with Jon Gruden,” an unnamed source told The AP.

Is there anyone on the planet who believes this? Seriously, is there a single person in America who believes out of 650,000 emails, only Jon Gruden said something offensive?

I think we all know the answer to that is no.

The AP wrote that no “current team or league personnel” was caught up in the web. So, the door is open that there are former people involved, but seeing as how small of a community the NFL is, I find it damn hard to believe not a single current person in the NFL wasn’t involved in the 650,000 emails!

How is that even statistically possible?

With every new bit of information we receive, it looks more and more like Gruden was deliberately targeted and taken out.

Will Goodell grow a spine and investigate how it happened? I think we all know the answer to that is no.

The NFL should release all the emails if there’s truly nothing to hide. Otherwise, it’s going to continue to stink of a coverup and a targeted attack on Gruden.