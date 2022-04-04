‘The View’ Hosts Parrot Lie About Sarah Palin From SNL Skit

“The View” co-hosts parroted a lie Monday about former Republican Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin that was made on a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit and has since been used to mock her.

“Look out world, Sarah Palin just announced she’s returning to politics,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said as the crowd erupted into laughter.

“The former governor of Alaska plans to run for the congressional seat left vacant by the death of longtime Alaska Congressman Don Young,” she continued. “Dammit, Don!”

“And she’s even picked up an official endorsement from, guess who? Yeah, from he who will not be named on this show!” Goldberg continued as the crowd applauded. (RELATED: Trump Endorses Sarah Palin In Special Congressional Race)

“She was ahead of her time, when we look back she was like a sound byte machine and she said some interesting things,” co-host Sara Haines jumped in.

“I can see Russia from my house,” one of the cohosts interjected.

“‘I can see Russia from my house,'” Haines reiterates.

During a 2008 interview with ABC News, Charles Gibson asked Palin about insight into Russia given their close proximity.

“They’re our next-door neighbors, and you can actually see Russia from land here in Alaska, from an island in Alaska,” Palin said.

Days later, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler portrayed Sarah Palin and Hillary Clinton during an SNL skit, during which Fey, as Palin said “you know, Hillary and I don’t agree on everything,” before Poehler, portraying Clinton said “anything. I believe that diplomacy should be the cornerstone of any foreign policy.”

“And I can see Russia from my house,” Fey then chimed in.

The New York Times reported that “to the Russian mainland from St. Lawrence Island, a bleak ice-bound expanse the size of Long Island out in the middle of the Bering Sea, the distance is 37 miles. From high ground there or from the Air Force facility at Tin City atop Cape Prince of Wales, the westernmost edge of mainland North America, on a clear day you can see Siberia with the naked eye.”

According to Slate, “in the middle of the Bering Strait are two small, sparsely populated islands: Big Diomede, which sits in Russian territory, and Little Diomede, which is part of the United States. At their closest, these two islands are a little less than two and a half miles apart, which means that, on a clear day, you can definitely see one from the other.”