The New York Jets Donate $1 Million To Help People In Ukraine

The New York Jets have pulled off a classy move to help people in Ukraine.

Ever since Vladimir Putin sent Russian military forces into Ukraine, we’ve seen fierce fighting on the ground and a lot of pain inflicted on the Ukrainian people. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the Jets are stepping up to help. The team announced Tuesday night that they’re making a $1 million donation to help people in Ukraine as the war rages on.

We are proud to announce a donation of $1 million to help aid the people in Ukraine. Learn more ➜ https://t.co/kp4XV9WeaM — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 5, 2022

“These donations will positively impact Ukrainian refugees and their families with essential supplies. The need for resources is continuously growing. Our thoughts continue to be with the innocent lives who have been affected and all those who are suffering,” Jets co-owner Woody Johnson explained in a statement.

The team’s announcement also noted that Johnson’s wife Suzanne is of Ukrainian heritage.

#Jets donating $1 million to aid relief efforts in Ukraine.@SuzJohnsonNYJ, who is of Ukrainian heritage, and @woodyjohnson4, giving to groups that can help immediately. “The whole world is seeing it & it’s just so crazy. … It’s heartbreaking.” More: https://t.co/RXxFBjlH6u pic.twitter.com/oXldNEWpEx — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) April 5, 2022

It’s worth noting that the Jets are the first group to step up and donate a ton of money to help those in need in Ukraine.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than $35 million for people in the war-torn country.

It’s often in the worst of times that we see the best in people. Putin is hellbent on raining down death and destruction on Ukraine, and people around the world have united to help those in need.

Even though $1 million isn’t an outrageous amount by NFL standards, it’s still a lot of money to help people seriously struggling in Ukraine.

Hopefully, more and more people step up and lend a helping hand to the good people of Ukraine who need help.