The New York Jets Donate $1 Million To Help People In Ukraine

New York Jets (Credit: Rich Schultz /Getty Images and SERGEI GUNEYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

The New York Jets have pulled off a classy move to help people in Ukraine.

Ever since Vladimir Putin sent Russian military forces into Ukraine, we’ve seen fierce fighting on the ground and a lot of pain inflicted on the Ukrainian people. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the Jets are stepping up to help. The team announced Tuesday night that they’re making a $1 million donation to help people in Ukraine as the war rages on.

“These donations will positively impact Ukrainian refugees and their families with essential supplies. The need for resources is continuously growing. Our thoughts continue to be with the innocent lives who have been affected and all those who are suffering,” Jets co-owner Woody Johnson explained in a statement.

The team’s announcement also noted that Johnson’s wife Suzanne is of Ukrainian heritage.

It’s worth noting that the Jets are the first group to step up and donate a ton of money to help those in need in Ukraine.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than $35 million for people in the war-torn country.

It’s often in the worst of times that we see the best in people. Putin is hellbent on raining down death and destruction on Ukraine, and people around the world have united to help those in need.

Even though $1 million isn’t an outrageous amount by NFL standards, it’s still a lot of money to help people seriously struggling in Ukraine.

Hopefully, more and more people step up and lend a helping hand to the good people of Ukraine who need help.