HBO Renews ‘Winning Time’ For A 2nd Season

“Winning Time” is sticking around for at least one more season on HBO.

The network announced Thursday afternoon that the hit show about the rise of the Los Angeles Lakers with Magic Johnson has been renewed for a second season.

You can check out the announcement video below.

If you’re not already watching “Winning Time,” I can’t recommend it enough. It starts from when Magic Johnson is drafted by the Lakers when he left Michigan State, and it’s incredibly captivating.

From the opening scene through the last episode that aired, it’s borderline impossible to take your eyes off the screen.

Not only is the show awesome, but it might be the best project that John C. Reilly has ever done. He is absolutely incredible as Jerry Buss and that’s putting it lightly.

He dominates every single scene he’s in and is without a doubt the best part of “Winning Time.”

So, if you haven’t already started watching “Winning Time,” there’s never a bad time to get started. Do it ASAP and let’s all gear up for season two!

I can promise you won’t regret it!