Adam Schefter Apologizes For His Tweet About Dwayne Haskins Dying

Adam Schefter has apologized for his regrettable tweet about Dwayne Haskins dying.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed over the weekend in Florida after being hit by a vehicle, and Schefter’s tweet announcing the news wasn’t appropriate at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He wrote to his millions of followers, “”Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”

Now, he’s walked back the tweet and apologized.

How about “ Dwayne Haskins, son, husband, buckeye brother, friend, beloved teammate has passed away” TF his career ups and downs have to do with him unfortunately losing his life🤦🏾‍♂️ STFU! Let his family & friends grieve instead of throwing shade. Praying for the Haskins family!! pic.twitter.com/gb1D9KcgCQ — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) April 9, 2022

“It was insensitive, it was a mistake, and I can assure you it was not my intention. I wish I could have that tweet back,” Schefter explained on a recent episode of his podcast.

He further added, “I want to apologize to Dwayne’s family, his friends, the players in the National Football League and offer my condolences to everybody close to Dwayne.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

An apology and a tribute to Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/QxjShC4ZYu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2022

Props to Schefter for owning up to his mistake, admitting what he did wrong and apologizing like a man. Far too often in society, when someone screws up, they just move along like nothing happened.

Taking responsibility is becoming rarer and rarer these days. Schefter screwed up in a big way, but he didn’t run from it.

He admitted that his tweet was incredibly insensitive following Haskins’ death and apologized for it.

We all make mistakes and when we do, you have to own up to them. While Schefter’s tweet was next level stupid, I applaud him for taking responsibility and owning up to his mistake.