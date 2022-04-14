REPORT: Germany Impounds The Largest Yacht In The World

The largest yacht in the world has reportedly been impounded.

Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov is among the individuals sanctioned in the aftermath of Russia invading Ukraine, and he’s now apparently lost his yacht Dilbar!

Das #BKA hat durch aufwendige Ermittlungen trotz Offshore-Verschleierung die Eigentümerin der M/S #Dilbar ermittelt. Diese ist Gulbakhor Ismailova, die Schwester von Alisher Usmanov. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/L2zc0bP5jU — Bundeskriminalamt (@bka) April 13, 2022

Business Insider reported the following in part about the world’s largest yacht being taken into German custody:

Germany’s Federal Police have seized the largest megayacht in the world after determining it to be owned by the sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. The police said they were able to reveal the actual owner following an investigation into “offshore concealment,” and that the yacht would remain at a shipyard in Hamburg. EU sanctions lists include Alisher Usmanov’s sister, Gulbakhor Ismailova, and say that he “indirectly transferred assets” including the Dilbar yacht to her.

In case you’re wondering, yes, the yacht sounds incredible. The ship is more than 150 meters long, has multiple helicopter pads, 20 cabins, a 25-meter pool, a top speed of 22.5 knots and can comfortably fit 36 guests, according to SuperYachtsTimes.com.

So, to put it as bluntly as possible, the yacht the Germans are now in control of sounds like it’s absolutely insane.

@AuswaertigesAmt, @BMWK und @BMF_Bund haben in Brüssel dafür gesorgt, dass die russische Eigentümerin sanktioniert wird.

Die Luxusyacht M/S #Dilbar unterliegt somit dem Sanktionsrecht und konnte in Hamburg rechtssicher festgesetzt werden. (2/2) — Bundeskriminalamt (@bka) April 13, 2022

You’ll have to excuse me if I don’t have a ton of sympathy for a Russian oligarch losing his yacht. Somethings in life, I just don’t have the energy to cry about and this is one of them.

Perhaps Usmanov didn’t know, but there’s actually a pretty easy way to not have your yacht get impounded. All you have to do is get your buddy Putin to not invade foreign countries!

See, not hard at all!

If he wants his awesome yacht back, he should pick up the phone and convince Putin to order the troops home. From there, it should be easy sailing!