REPORT: The Panthers ‘Have The Inside Track’ To Land Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly the likely landing spot for Baker Mayfield.

Despite Robby Anderson openly lobbying against signing Mayfield, the Panthers currently “have the inside” track to land the former first overall pick according to Mary Kay Cabot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If Mayfield does land with the Panthers, it’s going to be very interesting to see how it all plays out. Are we convinced Mayfield is a big upgrade over Sam Darnold?

I’m definitely not convinced of that at all, and given how Anderson openly talked about not wanting him, you have to wonder if Mayfield will have lost the locker room before playing a single snap for the team.

If Mayfield is traded to the Panthers, the question then becomes what the Browns get in return. It definitely won’t be a first round pick, and I wouldn’t be shocked if it also wasn’t a second round pick.

The reality of the situation is that Mayfield doesn’t have much trade value at all, and that’s pretty damn embarrassing considering he’s a former first overall pick.

It will be fascinating to see how it all shakes out, but it certainly sounds like the Browns are nearing a decision.