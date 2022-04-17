REPORT: The Panthers ‘Have The Inside Track’ To Land Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly the likely landing spot for Baker Mayfield.

Despite Robby Anderson openly lobbying against signing Mayfield, the Panthers currently “have the inside” track to land the former first overall pick according to Mary Kay Cabot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of several Baker Mayfield suitors, the #Panthers have the inside track to trade for him, per source (sorry Robby Anderson!): #Browns Insider https://t.co/TeFsHi63db — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 16, 2022

If Mayfield does land with the Panthers, it’s going to be very interesting to see how it all plays out. Are we convinced Mayfield is a big upgrade over Sam Darnold?

Baker Mayfield Gets Roasted In Brutal Fashion By NFL Star https://t.co/2WDWtcR14h — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 16, 2022

I’m definitely not convinced of that at all, and given how Anderson openly talked about not wanting him, you have to wonder if Mayfield will have lost the locker room before playing a single snap for the team.

Baker Mayfield Will Reportedly Be Traded To This Team. Will Fans Be Outraged? https://t.co/WGDZOwv1ey — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2022

If Mayfield is traded to the Panthers, the question then becomes what the Browns get in return. It definitely won’t be a first round pick, and I wouldn’t be shocked if it also wasn’t a second round pick.

The reality of the situation is that Mayfield doesn’t have much trade value at all, and that’s pretty damn embarrassing considering he’s a former first overall pick.

Baker Mayfield’s trade value is reportedly as low as a single third round pick. When he was picked first overall, I said @BakerMayfield would likely bust, and it appears I was right. From first overall pick to having third round pick value. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/4qeEkKeI8m — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 13, 2022

It will be fascinating to see how it all shakes out, but it certainly sounds like the Browns are nearing a decision.