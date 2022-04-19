Biden Told Obama He’s Running Again: REPORT

President Joe Biden reportedly told former President Barack Obama he plans to run for president again in 2024, according to two sources familiar with the conversation, The Hill reported Tuesday.

Biden reportedly views himself as the only person who could defeat former President Donald Trump if he runs in 2024, one of the sources familiar with the matter told the Hill.

Biden is currently the oldest U.S. president to ever serve, and would be 82 at the beginning of his second term in 2025. After a speech in North Carolina Thursday, Biden turned away from the podium and appeared to extend his arm for a handshake despite no one being near him.

I repeat, where are the White House and Biden family handlers whose job it is to make him look good? This is truly bizarre, unless they WANT him to look like a dementia patient. https://t.co/AGtTnqtxPm — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) April 14, 2022

Biden’s approval rating sunk to a new low of 33% in an April Quinnipiac poll. (RELATED: Easter Bunny Appears To Shuffle Biden Away As He Starts Talking About Afghanistan)

“When you have three of four pollsters showing the lowest numbers for the President of the United States, that is indicative of a president who’s in a lot of trouble at least to where he has [stood] historically,” CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said April 15.

“There was always this thing, ‘Oh, Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating at this point in his presidency.’ We did it over and over and over and over again. Well, at this point in his presidency, Donald Trump’s average approval rating is actually one point higher than Joe Biden’s,” Enten said.

