REPORT: 49ers Star Deebo Samuel Requests A Trade

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel wants to leave the team.

The super talented NFL receiver has requested to be traded, according to Jeff Darlington. The reasons behind the request aren’t known at this time, but it looks like Samuel wants a big change of scenery. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ian Rapoport reported that the request was actually made last week and Samuel apparently has no interest in hearing long term offers from the 49ers.

Whenever a star shuts down communication, you know things are headed in an ugly direction.

Welcome to life in the NFL. Things can change at any time, and 49ers fans have now been hit with some news they absolutely didn’t want to hear.

Samuel is the backbone of the franchise, but it looks like he’s likely played his last snaps for the organization.

The question now is where Samuel might land. I don’t know the answer to that, but I do know there will be plenty of suitors. He’s one of the most talented players in the league, and he’ll demand a high price.

Is he worth it? That all depends on how many draft picks he costs, but there’s no question he’s a freak of nature.

It should be fascinating to see where he lands.