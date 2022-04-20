REPORT: 49ers Star Deebo Samuel Requests A Trade

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel wants to leave the team.

The super talented NFL receiver has requested to be traded, according to Jeff Darlington. The reasons behind the request aren’t known at this time, but it looks like Samuel wants a big change of scenery. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

Ian Rapoport reported that the request was actually made last week and Samuel apparently has no interest in hearing long term offers from the 49ers.

Whenever a star shuts down communication, you know things are headed in an ugly direction.

The trade request came in more than a week ago, and the #49ers have been aware of Deebo’s feelings for a while. This is why there have been no talks. https://t.co/Rl0yC7o47Y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

Money is not at the root of the issues for Deebo Samuel, otherwise that could be fixed with a big offer. But there are also issues with how he’s used. https://t.co/ZX7dKR2yik — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

Welcome to life in the NFL. Things can change at any time, and 49ers fans have now been hit with some news they absolutely didn’t want to hear.

Samuel is the backbone of the franchise, but it looks like he’s likely played his last snaps for the organization.

Just because Deebo Samuel has requested a trade, as @JeffDarlington reported, doesn’t meant the 49ers have to make one. But it is, at the very least, one more gigantic subplot to mix into Draft week, with other teams now figuring out ways to land one of the league’s top weapons. pic.twitter.com/Ag8PwkciOK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2022

The question now is where Samuel might land. I don’t know the answer to that, but I do know there will be plenty of suitors. He’s one of the most talented players in the league, and he’ll demand a high price.

Is he worth it? That all depends on how many draft picks he costs, but there’s no question he’s a freak of nature.

Breaking: Deebo Samuel has asked the 49ers to trade him, he told @JeffDarlington. Samuel did not discuss specifics of the reasons for his request. pic.twitter.com/CeklNe9ubP — ESPN (@espn) April 20, 2022

It should be fascinating to see where he lands.