REPORT: Kyler Murray Won’t Play For The Cardinals Without A New Deal

It sounds like the Cardinals and Kyler Murray are headed for war.

Murray isn't expected to return to the Cardinals without a new deal, and the franchise hasn't made an official offer as of right now, according to Tom Pelissero.

𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗣𝗜𝗡𝗚: Kyler Murray not expected to play for Cardinals without new contract (per @TomPelissero)https://t.co/wzSXsJIpPi pic.twitter.com/7pgakJhlES — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 14, 2022

Who is ready for some serious drama over the coming months? I sure know I am! I said the problems between Murray and the Cardinals likely weren’t over, and he now reportedly won’t return to the team without a new deal.

With the Cardinals appearing to not be in a rush, we could eventually end up in a holdout situation.

Now, is Murray worth a ton of money? The answer to that is pretty simple. The quarterback market in the NFL isn’t strong and anyone who can win games is worth a ton of money.

There’s no question at all that Murray is worth a ton of money. The question is simply how much. Would $30 million a year make him happy? How about $40 million?

If it’s the latter, a deal might not be coming in the near future. If it’s the former, you’d think something should get done sooner than later.

Buckle up because this situation is likely going to get much crazier before it cools down.