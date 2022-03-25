Kyler Murray Says He’s Committed To The Cardinals Amid Speculation About His Future

Kyler Murray wants fans to know he doesn’t plan on leaving the Cardinals.

There has been some serious speculation about whether or not the star quarterback has played his last snap for the team. Ever since he briefly purged his Instagram several weeks back, the chatter about his future has been non-stop. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like he doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal. I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals. Will continue to do that. I’m not really worried about my future as a Cardinal,” the dual-threat quarterback told the media in a video tweeted by Mark McClune.

You can watch his full comments below.

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal,” Kyler Murray pic.twitter.com/BqEWUXGNwr — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 24, 2022

I might be wrong, but I don’t really think the speculation about Murray’s future is going to end just because he came out and said he’s still committed to the franchise.

Tensions just flared too high between the two sides for all this to be over with some comments from Murray.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1)

Until he lands a new quarterback or is under center week one of the 2022 season, you’re going to hear plenty of chatter continue.

It’s just the nature of the beast. Now, does that mean he’ll end up leaving? At this point, I’d be shocked.

If you’re a Cardinals fan, it might be time to start breathing a bit easier, but this situation is far from completely solved.