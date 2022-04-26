Viral Video Allegedly Shows Russian Armor Getting Blown Apart

Another awesome video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainians targeted and destroyed some Russian armor, and it's just the latest example that Ukraine is putting up one hell of a fight.

Give the video a watch below. It’s pretty great.

Video showing the fourth Skif ATGM strike. 2/ pic.twitter.com/AVkM16gJ82 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 25, 2022

Once again, the Russians are learning a very hard lesson about war. When you invade a sovereign country, they might fight back and fight back in a big way.

The Ukrainians have been going full “Red Dawn” ever since the war started back in late February, and while they’ve lost some territory, they’ve also inflicted heavy losses.

Every single day, we see new videos of the Ukrainians continuing to resist and repel the Russian invaders. The streets and fields of Ukraine are now battlefields, and the Ukrainians are making Putin’s forces pay for every inch they take in blood.

War is hell, and both sides are experiencing that right now. Hopefully, the Ukrainians hold out until Putin decides this isn’t worth it and just goes home.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest crazy war videos as we have them.