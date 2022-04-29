Danica Patrick Has Reverse-Boob Job After Implants Cause Health Problems

Former racecar driver Danica Patrick had a reverse-boob job performed Wednesday to remove breast implants that were reportedly the cause of major health issues.

Patrick revealed the shocking news on her Instagram account and listed a long list of health issues she had suffered from.

“The condition that is not universally recognized is called breast implant illness,” she said to her fans on Instagram. “I had cycle irregularity, gained more weight, my hair wasn’t looking healthy at all and my face was a different shape (weird I know).”

Patrick reported an instant improvement to her health, following the removal of her implants. “I could take a 30% deeper breath into my chest already, and I had so much energy when I woke up,” she said in her post.

Patrick said she had gotten breast implants in 2014 and that everything was fine until 2018. At that point, she said, “I noticed that my hair was not as healthy and was breaking off. I also gained a few pounds and had no luck losing it.” She detailed a number of other health issues that presented themselves in 2020, and caused a great deal of concern.

A number of symptoms including of hypothyroidism, heavy metal toxicity, low estrogen, low white blood count, temperature sensitivity and hair loss, among others, according to her Instagram post. “So I went down the rabbit hole to figure it out. I did every test that could be done,” she said. (RELATED: Danica Patrick Parties In Epic Fashion To Celebrate Her 40th Birthday)

Patrick said she hopes her implant removal story will serve as a cautionary tale. “My belief is, it’s not if but when you develop symptoms. Some are right away, others are over 15 years later. Silicone is a foreign object and leaches chemicals (look up that huge list!) that’s why the body produces a capsule around it,” she said.

Patrick’s road to recovery has just begun, but she said she intends to keep informing fans of new developments. “If this post helps just one get to the root of their issues, it did it’s job. I will share my progress as I go along,” she said to her Instagram fans.