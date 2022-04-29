Derek Carr Shows Up To The NFL Draft With An Outrageous Haircut

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looked outrageous Thursday night during the draft.

The face of the Raiders addressed the crowd in Las Vegas right before the Jags made the first pick, and he sported some weird mohawk style haircut. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see his strange look in the video below.

What the hell is Derek Carr doing with his hair? I’m not a guy who likes to judge the way people look considering I often dress like I’m homeless, but at some point, you have to take a little pride in your appearance.

You’re an NFL quarterback, my man! You’re the face of an NFL franchise! You need to look the part.

Do you think you would have ever caught Brett Favre or Peyton Manning having a ridiculous look like this back in the day? The answer to that is obvious, and the answer is no.

Vegas is a wild place, and we all know it can do crazy things to you. Still, it shouldn’t drive you to look like an absolute renegade on national TV.

Derek Carr got Davante Adams and started acting different pic.twitter.com/geDybk0ixd — Bussin’ With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) April 29, 2022

Do better, Derek. Do better!