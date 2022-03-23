Guy Reportedly Argues With Mike Tyson, Pulls Gun During Altercation

An insane video reportedly shows a man pulling a gun during an argument involving Mike Tyson.

In a video released by TMZ, a man appeared to pull a handgun from his waistband and cock it during a Tuesday night altercation at a rooftop bar in Hollywood while a standup comedy act was being performed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ reported the man “approached Mike and co. and attempted to chat him up, disrupting a comedian’s set and everyone’s good time.”

Witnesses told TMZ the man was attempting to fight the legendary boxer, but Tyson didn’t panic. In fact, he ended up giving the man a hug when it was all said and done. You can watch the absurd situation unfold below.

My first instinct when I saw the video was that it might be staged. It’s honestly borderline impossible to believe how relaxed everyone remained.

Assuming it’s real, it’s one of the most relaxed reactions to a gun being drawn that I’ve ever seen in my life. Tyson didn’t even flinch a bit. He just embraced the man once tempers cooled.

A guy challenged Mike Tyson to a fight at a comedy show, and then pulled a gun out when he was asked to leave. Tyson ended up up hugging the guy https://t.co/TA18bCLTgg pic.twitter.com/vsiK2kGnZp — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 23, 2022

Also, if you pull a gun in a situation like this, you are an absolute clown and 100% deserve to be arrested. That’s absolute unhinged behavior.

The man is lucky he didn’t catch a punch to the face from Tyson. It would have been more than justified.

What an unreal situation all the way around.