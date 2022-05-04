REPORT: The Seattle Seahawks Have No Interest In Trading For Baker Mayfield

It seems like no team in the NFL has any interest in acquiring Baker Mayfield.

Ever since the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, the franchise has been attempting to offload Mayfield, but there hasn’t been much of a trade market for the former first overall pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Panthers were viewed as the probable landing spot, but when Carolina drafted Matt Corral, talks broke down. Following the Panthers bowing out, the Seahawks were viewed as the next option, but that’s not reportedly not happening.

“The Seahawks have been telling me from Day 1 they have no interest in Baker Mayfield. They’re riding Drew Lock, which we can talk about that another time. That’s their choice,” Dianna Russini explained during an appearance on the “The Ryen Russillo Podcast,” according to Bleacher Report.

It’s truly just embarrassing at this point for Mayfield. Imagine being the first overall pick just a few years ago and not being able to have a trade market after losing your job.

It really goes to show how far Mayfield has fallen. Generally speaking, a QB taken first overall will always have a solid trade market, even if he’s not a star.

The Browns couldn’t give away Mayfield and his guaranteed money for a case of beer at this point.

I have no idea what will happen, but Mayfield still being with the Browns when week one starts seems like the most realistic option on the table at this point.