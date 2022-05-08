REPORT: NFL Teams Aren’t Interested In Helping The Browns With Baker Mayfield

It sounds like the Cleveland Browns are on an island when it comes to dealing with Baker Mayfield.

The Browns have desperately been trying to trade Mayfield ever since the team acquired Deshaun Watson from the Texans, but so far, no teams have shown much interest. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like other teams in the league have zero interest in helping the Browns offload the former Oklahoma star.

Josina Anderson reported that a source from a team that dropped out of negotiations told her, “No one’s trying to do the Browns any favors in this situation.

I spoke to a source from a team that expressed interest in Baker Mayfield, had talks, but they cooled not wanting to pay asking price feeling he has to be cut. Their follow-up comment tonight: “no one’s trying to do the #Browns any favors in this situation.” #ThisIsRidiculous — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 6, 2022

So, not only are teams not interested in trading for Mayfield, but they’re also reportedly not even interested in helping the Browns at all.

You have to wonder if there’s stuff going on behind the scenes that we don’t know about. It’s either that, or Mayfield has burned so many bridges that teams don’t want the risk.

Imagine explaining this situation to someone when Mayfield was drafted first overall. I don’t think anyone would have believed you. Yet, here we are!

Something tells me Mayfield will be with the Browns when week one rolls around, but as we all know, things can change quickly in the NFL.