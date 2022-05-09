Instagram Model Natalie Gauvreau Goes Viral For Sitting Behind The Dallas Stars Bench During Playoff Game

Natalie Gauvreau generated a ton of attention while attending a recent playoff game between the Stars and Flames.

The popular Instagram model moved the needle in a huge way after she was spotted sitting behind the Stars bench during game three of the series, and while a lot of people were unaware of who she was, Outkick identified her Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who haven’t seen the viral videos kicking around the web of Gauvreau at the game, you can check it out below.

My goodness how bout the blonde behind the Dallas stars bench #NHLonTNT @NHL_On_TNT pic.twitter.com/x2n3fczRkX — -TOES- (@toes2734) May 8, 2022

Well, the internet can sometimes work in mysterious ways, and Gauvreau blowing up Twitter for simply sitting behind Dallas’ bench is a great reminder.

It was only going to be a matter of time before somebody identified her, and Outkick got the job done. Well done, gentlemen! Well done.

Another video of the woman sitting behind the Dallas Stars bench pic.twitter.com/mzVBVNZwxq — Sports & Videos Guy (@SprtsAndCharcol) May 8, 2022

Now, am I going to say for sure why Gauvreau generated so much attention? I suppose that’s not for me to say. That’s for all the experts online to figure out!

All I know is great viral content when I see it, and videos of her all over Twitter at the moment!

Best of luck to the Dallas Stars with them team up 2-1 against the Flames. They should keep her around as long as they keep winning!