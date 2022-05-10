REPORT: Bullet Found In Window Of Republican Office After AG Spoke Out About Right To Worship

Virginia authorities launched an investigation Monday after a bullet was allegedly fired into the window of Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office, according to The Daily Wire.

“Capitol Police were called to the Barbara Johns Building at 7:13 p.m. Monday for a report of a bullet that may have been fired into the building from outside,” Public Information officer Joe Macenka told The Daily Wire. “Officers found a bullet in a sixth-floor office that also had a small round hole near the top of a window.”

“Capitol Police are investigating the matter and have no further comment at this time,” Macenka reportedly said. (RELATED: Another Pro-Life Group Attacked With Molotov Cocktails)

Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp first notified colleagues that “a single round from a firearm was shot into a window of the Barbara Johns Building,” according to an email reviewed by The Daily Wire.

“The round was located by housekeeping staff last night,” the email reportedly continued. “There is no indication that this incident was targeted at the OAG specifically or any individual employee.”

Sleep said there would be additional police presence at the building “for the foreseeable future.”

Miyares had tweeted just days earlier about the right of Virginians to freely practice their religion in peace without fear of protesters disrupting them following calls for pro-abortion protests inside and outside of Catholic parishes.

I deeply respect the First Amendment rights of speech and assembly. But no one has the right to interfere with the fundamental and natural right of all Virginians to practice their religion in peace. pic.twitter.com/LgNrhpPhdD — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) May 7, 2022

“Some on the extreme left have responded to this week’s reprehensible leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion by calling for pro-abortion protests inside and outside of Catholic parishes this Sunday,” Miyares tweeted. “No one has the right to interfere with the fundamental and natural right of all Virginians to practice their religion in peace.”

“I will not hesitate to bring suit to protect the religious freedom of the citizens of this Commonwealth,” he added.

The pro-choice group, “Ruth Sent Us,” shared a video to their Twitter account showing women wearing red cloaks protesting about abortion rights inside a Catholic Church after the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court indicating Roe v. Wade may be overturned. The group also called for a “Mother’s Day Strike” on Sunday alongside fellow pro-choice group, “Strike For Choice.”

President of Catholic Vote, Brian Burch, warned about possible protests at churches and told Catholics to be aware of potential disruptions.