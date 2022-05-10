Ukrainian Farmer Steals Russian Armor In Epic Viral Video

Ukrainian farmers continue to steal Vladimir Putin’s equipment!

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Ukrainian farmer was towing a piece of Russian armor with a tractor, and it’s just the latest example of farmers taking off with stolen Russian equipment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty great.

You just love to see it! You just love to see the Ukrainians continue to give Putin a gigantic middle finger by any means necessary.

Whether it’s fighting the Russians on the ground, dropping bombs on their heads or stealing Russian equipment, the Ukrainians continue to resist.

At this point, farmers in Ukraine have to be among the most well-armed people on the world. They’ve stolen tanks and plenty of other armor.

Imagine explaining this situation to someone a year ago. I’m not sure anyone would have believed you, but here we are! The war is raging and the farmers in Ukraine are getting their hands on whatever they can.

