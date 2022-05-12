Paul Bissonnette Says Wayne Gretzky Likes To ‘Crush Beers’

Wayne Gretzky is apparently a big fan of drinking some cold beer.

Bissonnette, who has a solid career playing pro hockey, currently serves on a broadcast team with the legendary NHL star, and it sounds like the two of them have no problem tossing them back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During an interview with Pat McAfee, Bissonnette said Gretzky and him will “crush beers,” including sometimes into the early morning hours. You can watch his awesome comments below.

“Working with Wayne Gretzky is a dream come true.. he’s everything I expected & more” ~@BizNasty2point0#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/0CmhQklZ0i — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2022

It makes me so happy to that what Wayne Gretzky is a big fan of crushing cold beers. The man was an absolute freak of nature on the ice, and it only makes sense that he’s a guy’s guy.

In fact, if I found out that Gretzky wasn’t that way, I’d be incredibly disappointed.

As for Bissonnette, I can’t even imagine how awesome it must be to be on a broadcast team with the greatest hockey player ever and then hammer beers afterward.

That’s literally the dream of every dude out there when it comes to their sports heroes. We want to hear stories and have a few drinks.

Military heroes are also included in that list for me, but you all get the picture.

Props to Gretzky for being the absolute man.