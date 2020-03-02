Toronto Star Refers To The Coronavirus As The Wayne Gretzky Of Viruses

A headline from a newspaper in Canada about the coronavirus is laugh-out-loud funny.

In a tweet posted by Chase Mitchell, the front page headline Saturday for the Toronto Star reads, “The ‘Gretzky’ Of Viruses.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can take a look at the headline below.

This is the only way Canadians can process any type of information pic.twitter.com/jAs29Le9si — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 29, 2020

I don’t know why, but I absolutely love this. I absolutely love this headline. The Wayne Gretzky of viruses.

If there was ever a way for people in Canada to take this situation seriously, comparing it to the greatest hockey player ever is a great start.

We should start doing this here in America. We need to start tying viruses and pandemics to famous athletes when they’re really bad.

It’s the LeBron James of viruses! See, that’s a lot scarier than saying the coronavirus actually has a low death rate.

Maybe, if it’s a common cold, we just refer to it as a journeyman quarterback. It’s the Ryan Fitzpatrick of flu season. It’s there, but nobody is too worried.

Either way, this is one of the best headlines I’ve seen in a very long time, and I have no choice but to take the coronavirus super seriously if it’s compared to Wayne Gretzky.

H/T: Barstool Sports