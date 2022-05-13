‘Hey Chef, Do You Wanna Cut This Up For Her?’: Kendall Jenner’s Epic Kitchen Fail Even Has Her Mom Worried

Kendall Jenner struggled to chop up a cucumber during Episode 5 of “The Kardashians,” and her epic fail prompted Kris Jenner to request assistance from their chef.

The short clip of Kendall’s bizarre struggle with a cucumber has quickly taken the internet by storm, leading many fans to mock Jenner’s privileged lifestyle, and her seemingly complete inability to carry out the most routine tasks in the kitchen.

The awkward moment began with Kris asking Kendall if she wanted the chef to make her a snack, to which she confidently responded, “I’m making it myself, just gonna chop up some cucumber, it’s pretty easy,” according to a video clip posted by E!News.

As it turns out, cutting a cucumber wasn’t easy for her at all. “I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me,” Kendall said in the video, eventually admitting defeat.

The video showed Kendall visibly struggling to hold the cucumber in place. She put her left hand on the edge of the cucumber, fumbled with a huge butcher knife, and then shifted her left hand to the other end of the cucumber. With this strange hand placement, Kendall’s arms were criss-crossed over the vegetable as she tried to navigate a slicing motion with the oversized knife.

As this fumbling process continued, the video cameras zoomed in as Kris scrunched up her face at the strange scene unfolding before her.

In a feeble attempt to assist her daughter, Kris could be heard saying, “be careful because I cut – I nipped myself the other day,” and the camera quickly panned back to Kendall once more. “I know I’m kinda scared,” Kendall said, as seen in the video. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Poked Fun At Herself In Video Of Her Epic Wipeout While Snowboarding)

“Don’t cucumbers have seeds?” she inquired, then as she sliced a small piece off, she responded to her own question. “Oh, yes they do,” she said.

Clearly out of her element, and very much aware of the fact that her struggle was very real, Kendall looked visibly nervous about the task at hand.

“I’m definitely not a good cutter so don’t zoom in on me. I’m not a professional whatsoever” she said in the video.

Kris eventually couldn’t handle standing by as this epic fail continued to unfold. “Hey chef, do you wanna cut this up for her?” she pleaded in the video. “I’ll do it mom, I’m fine,” replied Kendall.

After seeing the way fans mocked this moment online, Kendall laughed off her failed attempt at cutting the cucumber, and eventually joined the conversation on social media, by taking a jab at herself.