McConnell Leads Secret Meeting Of Republican Senators In Ukraine

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led a group of Senators through the streets of Kyiv, Ukraine, to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president announced in a video shared Saturday.

“The visit of the U.S. Senate delegation led by the leader of the Republican minority in the upper house of Congress Mitchell McConnell is a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress and the American people,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Republican Senators led by McConnell visit Zelenskyy in Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/YrhaSACFK3 — Diana Glebova (@DianaGlebova) May 14, 2022

“Thank you for your leadership in helping us fight not only for our country, but also for democratic values and freedoms. We really appreciate it,” Zelenskyy added.

The video shows McConnell, along with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas, walking towards Zelenskyy through the Ukrainian capital and shaking his hand.

It is not clear when the meeting took place or if the Senators are still in Ukraine.

First lady Jill Biden visited Ukraine and met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska in a surprise trip Sunday. (RELATED: GOP Lawmakers Steve Daines, Victoria Spartz Go Into Ukraine War Zone)

Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines, Republican Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi have also gone to Ukraine to visit the country at war with Russia.

President Joe Biden has not made any announcements about visiting Ukraine. Explaining why he has not visited, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki remarked “You’re welcome, America. We need him to do a lot of things.”