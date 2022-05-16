Chris Rock Slams Amber Heard Over Defecation Allegations

Chris Rock shared his views Thursday about the ongoing defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during a comedy show in London. He reportedly told fans to “believe all women, believe all women … except Amber Heard.”

Rock spoke out about the trial between Depp and Heard by calling out Amber Heard for her alleged behavior, according to Fox News. He made it very clear that he believes women that come forward with abuse allegations, with just one exception: Heard. Making reference to Depp’s allegations that Heard defecated in his bed, Rock reportedly said, “What the fuck is she on? She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed. Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything … What the fuck is going on there?”

Chris Rock on Johnny Depp trial: ‘believe all women except Amber Heard’https://t.co/v8yWiyfez9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 15, 2022

Rock conveyed the shock he felt after hearing the defecation story, citing that after an incident of that nature, there is just no coming back to regain credibility.

“Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing pussy … I’ve been with some crazy bitches but God damnit,” Rock said, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Paul McCartney Throws His Support Behind Johnny Depp Amid Lawsuit Against Amber Heard)

During his show, Rock also spoke of the changing landscape of the dating scene, according to Fox News.

During her testimony, a guard revealed that Heard had called the fecal matter incident a “horrible practical joke,” according to People.