UK Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen Girls

A teacher in Birmingham, United Kingdom, was charged with sexually assaulting four schoolgirls, the BBC reported Monday.

Muhammad Taimoor, an educator at a school in Birmingham, was reportedly arrested May 9 but released on conditional bail, according to the BBC. He was arrested again Saturday morning while at home, the outlet reported.

Taimoor, 28, was allegedly charged with sexually assaulting four teenage girls, one aged 14, two aged 15, and one aged 16, BirminghamLive reported.

Some of the alleged incidents supposedly happened while at work, police told BirminghamLive.

“He’s also been charged with four counts of causing or inciting child sexual exploitation, sexual activity while in a position of trust, and two counts of trafficking within the UK,” police told BirminghamLive. “The latter two charges relate to accusations that he drove girls around in his car with the intention of sexually assaulting them.”

Taimoor has been suspended from teaching, according to the BBC.

He appeared to a short court hearing Monday morning wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants, according to an update from BirminghamLive.

Taimoor did not plea to any of the 14 charges and was only required to confirm his name, date of birth, and address, the outlet reported.

He will allegedly remain in custody until his next hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on June 13, the outlet reported.