REPORT: Lil Keed Died After Suffering Organ Failure

Lil Keed’s tragic cause of death has reportedly been revealed.

The star rapper tragically passed away at the age of 24 less than a week ago, and his death sent shockwaves through the music industry. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Superstar Musician Tragically Dies https://t.co/VMdQu9AxBN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 15, 2022

His death was linked to suffering liver and kidney failure, and he checked himself into a hospital after experiencing serious stomach pain, according to TMZ.

TMZ also reported that Keed previously struggled with substance abuse issues, but had been sober prior to his death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONE (@lilgotit)

This is obviously an incredibly tragic situation. As I always say, death is sad, but it’s a hell of a lot sadder when it involves someone who is very young.

Lil Keed should have had decades in front of him. Instead, he passed onto the other side at the age of 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QUANA BANDZ💗 (@quanabandz.f)

The fact he allegedly died of organ failure at such a young age only makes the entire situation even sadder and more tragic. It’s a horrible situation.

Young men simply shouldn’t be dying in this nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEED TALK TO EM 👿 (@lilkeed)

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly sad and tragic time.