Carmen Electra Joins OnlyFans

Former “Baywatch” star Carmen Electra launched her OnlyFans page Wednesday after turning 50 in April.

Electra will be sharing “exclusive access to fun, edgy and playful content” for subscribers to her new account, according to PageSix. Electra teased the announcement on her Instagram account with a photograph of herself lying in bed under the caption “Wednesday! i have a huge announcement only for my fans. are you a fan?” (RELATED: ‘Hours Of Orgasms’: Brazilian OnlyFans Model Says She Makes Bank Cooking Pretty Much Naked)

Searches for Electra soared on PornHub after she appeared on the ESPN documentary series “The Last Dance,” according to another PageSix report. Electra was previously married to former Chicago Bulls star player Dennis Rodman, the outlet noted.

During her episode on the ESPN show, Electra described how Rodman’s then-teammate Michael Jordan walked in on the couple having sex, according to Page Six.

“He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store,” Electra told the Los Angeles Times in 2020.

Electra is reportedly excited about the launch of her OnlyFans account, PageSix continued. She’ll join other celebrities like Bella Thorne and Bhad Bhabie on the platform, predominantly used for sharing homemade porn to subscribers.