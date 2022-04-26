Bhad Bhabie Shares Screenshot Claiming To Have Earned More Than $50 Million On OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie has apparently made a shocking amount of money on OnlyFans.

The rapper and social media star shared an Instagram post late Monday afternoon of a screenshot appearing to show OnlyFans earnings of more than $52 million, CinemaBlend.com.

You can see the screenshot, which has gone mega-viral since being posted, below.

No matter what you think about Bhad Bhabie, who blew up after a bizarre appearance on Dr. Phil’s show, it is insane that she has allegedly made more than $50 million on OnlyFans.

Could the screenshot be doctored? Sure, but it’s been known ever since she turned 18 that she’s arguably the biggest star on the platform.

Bhad Bhabie shares proof of her OnlyFans earnings, racking up over $52 MILLION since April of last year. pic.twitter.com/aAvQNsl2IP — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 25, 2022

Is that a shade weird and maybe even creepy? Yes, but welcome to America. This is the only country on Earth where you can parlay threatening to fight people into being worth more than most NFL quarterbacks.

Imagine explaining the existence of Bhad Bhabie to someone who didn’t know what you were talking about. Nobody would believe you. You’d be laughed out of the room and for good reason.

