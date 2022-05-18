Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Agrees To A Massive Contract Extension, Will Earn $9.5 Million Annually

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has landed a huge extension.

The Buckeyes announced Wednesday that the superstar college football coach has agreed to an extension that will keep him in Columbus through the 2028 season, and he’s going to be making some huge money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Day’s new deal will pay him $9.5 million annually, which makes him one of the highest paid coaches in the sport.

📰 Contracts for Five Buckeye Coaches on Agenda for @OhioState Board of Trustees 🖋 Day, Holtmann, McGuff, Myers & Rohlik in line for extensions #GoBucks — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) May 18, 2022

Even though I hate Ohio State, I get paid to tell the truth, and the truth of the situation is that Day is absolutely worth the money.

He’s one of the best coaches in the country, and he’s absolutely the best coach in the Big Ten.

When you find a great coach in the world of college football, you do whatever it takes to keep him. There are a lot of good coaches in college football, but there are very few great ones.

Day is a great one, and he’s now being paid in a way that reflects that fact. As a Wisconsin fan, I respect how great it is for the Big Ten to keep day around, but I damn sure don’t love the fact he will continue to make the Buckeyes better and better.

Trust me, today is a great day if you’re an Ohio State fan.