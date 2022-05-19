Carson Wentz Addresses Colts Owner Jim Irsay Calling His Time With The Team A ‘Mistake’

Carson Wentz isn’t holding a grudge against the Colts after his tough ending with the franchise.

Wentz was brought in by the Colts to inject some energy into the offense, but the team faltered in a big way down the stretch. When the season was over, he headed to the Commanders and Colts owner Jim Irsay referred to the past season as “a mistake.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, Wentz has broken his silence on the situation.

“I can’t say enough good things about the people over there. It kinda came out of left field. He’s entitled to his own opinion and he’s entitled to do what he wants with his football team,” Wentz told Colin Cowherd when asked about Irsay’s infamous “mistake” comment.

You can watch his classy response below.

That was a very classy response from Wentz. He easily could have responded with more anger, and I don’t think anyone would have blamed him.

When an NFL owner calls your time under center “a mistake,” you have every right in the world to respond with some passion.

Instead, Wentz took the high road and decided to keep it classy. I guess that shouldn’t really surprise anyone. He’s a classy guy, and he doesn’t seem interested in drama.

He’s now with the Commanders and the Colts have Matt Ryan. Everyone has moved on.

Hopefully, Wentz finds a way to bounce back. He seems like a good guy and you never want to see people like him struggle.