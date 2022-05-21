REVIEW: ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ Continues To Be Outstanding

“Under the Banner of Heaven” is one of the best series made in a long time.

I just crushed the fifth episode of the hit FX show on Hulu with Andrew Garfield and Gil Birmingham, and I can’t wait to see what we get the rest of the way. (REVIEW: ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ Is An Outstanding Series)

The show follows two detectives (Garfield and Birmingham) investigating a brutal double murder in a heavy Mormon community. It’s based on a true story, which you can all Google if you’re interested in the ending being spoiled.

I’m not going to do that here, but I will tell you that this show is absolutely incredible.

“Under the Banner of Heaven” is the closest thing we’ve had to the first season of “True Detective” ever since the classic HBO show aired.

It’s insanely dark, sinister, gritty, uncomfortable and above all else, it’s incredibly captivating. It’s borderline impossible to look away from the screen when watching “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Once it grabs you, the show refuses to let go as we hunt for the killers within the community and the dark secrets they harbor.

I had very high expectations when I saw the first preview for “Under the Banner of Heaven,” and through five episodes, even my wildest expectations have been exceeded.

Fire it up on Hulu if you’re looking for something great to watch. Trust me, you won’t regret it!