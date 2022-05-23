Watch The Latest Trailer For Tom Hanks’ Upcoming Movie ‘Elvis’

“Elvis” looks like it’s going to be an awesome movie.

The highly-anticipated film with Tom Hanks will chronicle Elvis Presley’s rise to the top of the music industry, and judging from the latest preview, it’s going to be an incredible ride. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Fire up the latest preview below.

Is it just me or does this movie look like one hell of a fun ride? I think the answer to that is a very easy yes. It looks absolutely awesome, and I say that in the best way possible.

I’m not even really a fan of Elvis (“Suspicious Minds” is an absolute banger), and I still think the movie looks like a fascinating experience.

Tom Hanks’ Movie About Elvis Looks Incredible, And The Preview Is Chilling https://t.co/6vdb5nnOVD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2022

Throw in the fact that Tom Hanks is involved, and it’s not hard to understand why people are so excited for this movie. Hanks is one of the greatest actors to ever live and he’s now starring in a movie about one of the greatest musicians the planet has ever seen.

While it’s a bit too early to tell, Austin Butler certainly seems to have crushed it as Elvis, and that might be putting it mildly.

For those of you interested, you can catch it starting June 24. I definitely won’t be missing “Elvis.”