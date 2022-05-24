Editorial

Ricky Gervais Goes Viral For Transgender Jokes In His New Special ‘Ricky Gervais: SuperNature’

"After Life" For Your Consideration Event

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Ricky Gervais successfully set the internet on fire with his latest special.

The legendary comedian’s new special “Ricky Gervais: SuperNature” has hit Netflix, and it didn’t take long for his jokes about transgender people to explode. He referred to transgender women as “the new ones we’ve been seeing lately. You know, the ones with beards and c*cks.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the viral clip below.

However, Gervais also did extend an olive branch at the end of the special. He told the audience, “In real life, of course I support trans rights. I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights. You know, live your best life. Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel you are. But meet me halfway, ladies. Lose the cock. That’s all I’m saying,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

So, believe it or not, he’s not the devil just because he told some jokes!

Of course, the internet is taking this about as well as you’d expect, and the mob is getting ready to go after the star comedian. A tweet stating that he views trans people “only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human” has already gone viral.

Of course, that tweet is the only one going after him. There are other examples floating around as well.

Let me be crystal clear on this situation. He’s making jokes. It’s meant to push the limits. It’s meant to be edgy. If you can’t handle that, this game isn’t for you.

It’s that simple, and the same rule applies for every other comedian out there.

Never stop pushing the limits of comedy! It’s the sign of a free society!