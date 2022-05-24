Ricky Gervais Goes Viral For Transgender Jokes In His New Special ‘Ricky Gervais: SuperNature’

Ricky Gervais successfully set the internet on fire with his latest special.

The legendary comedian’s new special “Ricky Gervais: SuperNature” has hit Netflix, and it didn’t take long for his jokes about transgender people to explode. He referred to transgender women as “the new ones we’ve been seeing lately. You know, the ones with beards and c*cks.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

🤣🤣 All hell is about to break lose. pic.twitter.com/grozKb6Rip — Aja 🇯🇲🇬🇧⚢💚🤍💜🦖 (@Aja02537920) May 24, 2022

However, Gervais also did extend an olive branch at the end of the special. He told the audience, “In real life, of course I support trans rights. I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights. You know, live your best life. Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel you are. But meet me halfway, ladies. Lose the cock. That’s all I’m saying,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

So, believe it or not, he’s not the devil just because he told some jokes!

Of course, the internet is taking this about as well as you’d expect, and the mob is getting ready to go after the star comedian. A tweet stating that he views trans people “only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human” has already gone viral.

Ricky Gervais has a new stand up show out on Netflix today. 5 minutes in and he’s making jokes about trans women attacking & raping people in public bathrooms. To him we exist only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human. — Esme (@discount_Ripley) May 24, 2022

Of course, that tweet is the only one going after him. There are other examples floating around as well.

Never forget that Ricky Gervais blocked all the trans accounts before his special came out. Take that as you will. — Billie Friday 🐦 (@billiefridayxl) May 24, 2022

Let me be crystal clear on this situation. He’s making jokes. It’s meant to push the limits. It’s meant to be edgy. If you can’t handle that, this game isn’t for you.

It’s that simple, and the same rule applies for every other comedian out there.

The attack on Dave Chappelle proves that some idiots truly hate comedy in America. If you attack anyone during a show, you 100% deserve to get your ass kicked. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. pic.twitter.com/FtQVo3XoML — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 5, 2022

Never stop pushing the limits of comedy! It’s the sign of a free society!