Judge Strikes Down The NFL’s Request To Throw Out Jon Gruden’s Lawsuit

Jon Gruden has scored a huge early victory in his lawsuit against the NFL.

The NFL attempted to get his lawsuit thrown out, but Judge Nancy L. Allf refused to do so and denied the NFL’s request to force arbitration, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means the lawsuit Gruden filed after he resigned from the Raiders following his emails leaking will proceed forward to a trial unless a settlement is reached, according to the same ESPN report.

Former #Raiders coach Jon Gruden goes 2-0 against the NFL on Wednesday… https://t.co/A9A22EJR9i — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) May 25, 2022

While I’m not a lawyer, it’s obvious this is a very bad outcome for the NFL. The last thing Roger Goodell wants is a lawsuit from Gruden unfolding in open court.

Imagine the things that could come up in discovery or through testimony on the stand. It’s an absolute nightmare scenario for the NFL.

Jon Gruden Called President Joe Biden A ‘Nervous Clueless Pu**y’ https://t.co/MuVHcUDubD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 12, 2021

Let’s also remember that of all the emails found during the investigation into the Washington Commanders, only Gruden’s leaked, and we’re supposed to believe it wasn’t a coordinated hit.

REPORT: Jon Gruden Called President Joe Biden A ‘Nervous Clueless Pu**y,’ Called Roger Goodell A ‘Fa**ot’ And ‘Clueless Anti Football Pussy’ https://t.co/MuVHcUDubD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 12, 2021

The man ripped Goodell in private emails, some old offensive messages were strategically leaked to the press and he then lost his job. Anyone who thinks that’s all just pure coincidence is living in a land of delusion.

Clearly, someone ordered the code red to have the emails released. Who was it? Well, we might find out if this gets to a trial!

Jon Gruden is suing the NFL after his career was seemingly deliberately targeted and destroyed. Fans deserve to know the truth and Roger Goodell must be held accountable. This is America. It’s not North Korea. We don’t have tyrants in this country. pic.twitter.com/22PpCC2WDi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 15, 2021

If the NFL is smart, the league will settle and will settle very quickly.