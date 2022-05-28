Elon Musk Speaks Up About The Depp/Heard Debacle

Elon Musk spoke out about the defamation suit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in a Tweet Friday, and made it clear that he’s not taking sides.

Musk famously dated Heard in 2016, shortly after her split from Depp, and Musk maintained his silence on the matter for the duration of the trial, opting to lend his voice to the conversation as the jury deliberates. Musk remained neutral with his response and issued one simple line. “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible,” Musk Tweeted.

Musk tweeted in response to podcaster Lex Fridman who wrote, “My takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: 1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill. 3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of. 4. Love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine.”

Heard and Musk dated briefly between 2016 and 2017, broke up, and got back together again before calling it quits for good, according to National News. (RELATED: Amber Heard Breaks Down In Court, Reveals She’s Getting Death Threats)

Musk was not called as a witness in the $50 million defamation case launched by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard. The trial has unfolded in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse for the past 6 weeks, according to Deadline.

Depp and Heard have both come forward with explosive abuse allegations about one another, with much of the subject matter drawing worldwide attention. Fans have been following the trial through courtroom video that was streamed online. Those fortunate enough to watch the drama unfold live in the courtroom have had to contend with hordes of fans that camped outside, wanting to do the same. This case drew so much attention that a wristband policy had to be put in effect to neutralize the crowd, according to TMZ.