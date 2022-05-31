Man Possibly Killed By Alligator While Looking For Frisbee, Police Say

A man’s body was reportedly found in a lake on Monday from an alleged alligator attack after the man searched for frisbees at a disc golf course in Largo, Florida, according to authorities.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper is reportedly searching for an alligator after a 47-year-old man was found dead in Taylor Lake on Monday. Local authorities believe the man was searching the pond for frisbees used to play disc golf on the park’s course, FOX 13 reported.

The lake reportedly has numerous signs posted warning visitors of alligators and to avoid swimming at any time. Authorities are withholding the man’s identity until family has been notified of his death, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Massive Alligator With A Missing Foot Spotted On Golf Course In Florida In Viral Video)

Florida Man trying to retrieve frisbee from stream bitten by alligator guarding her nest: https://t.co/AmPfg0Z4pX pic.twitter.com/Bu6irBUka2 — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) July 13, 2018

Another man, Travis Spitzer, reportedly survived an alligator bite to the face while standing in waist-high water at the same lake two years ago, FOX 13 previously reported. Spitzer, who had previously been arrested for trespassing at Taylor Lake, was also searching for frisbees in the pond by the park’s disc golf course.

“The lake is signed, You’re not supposed to be in it and the one who is really going to pay here is the alligator because he’s going to lose his life,” said Vernon Yates who runs a wildlife rescue.